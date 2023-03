videoDetails

Prem Shukla hits out at Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

Exactly 42 days from today, voting will take place in Karnataka to elect a new government. In such a situation, MATRIZE has done an opinion poll for ZEE NEWS. The opinion of 56 thousand people has been taken in this poll. This opinion poll has been done between March 3 and March 28. In today's debate, Prem Shukla said that the public knows the loot of Rahul Sonia Gandhi.