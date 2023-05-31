NewsVideos
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson leader Prem Shukla said that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot did nothing except fight in Rajasthan, no BJP leader went to another state with his MLAs. Sachin Pilot had gone to another state with the MLAs.

