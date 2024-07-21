videoDetails

Preparations underway to take out a procession in Nuh once again

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Nuh Brajmandal Shobha Yatra: Preparations are on to take out a procession in Nuh once again. The police administration and the entire government machinery are active regarding this. The district administration is claiming to be prepared for this procession. Just before the procession, Zee News' team reached ground zero. Talking about last year, devotees were attacked in the temple. It was claimed that people were instigated from the mosque. Now the question is what are the preparations this time at both these places.