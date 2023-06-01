NewsVideos
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Posthumous). During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, he displayed exceptional courage that led to elimination of three terrorists and recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition.

