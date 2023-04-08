NewsVideos
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Tezpur Air Force Station in Sukhoi Su-30MKI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
President Draupadi Murmu has reached Tezpur Air Force Station. Today has reached Assam tour. In a short while the President will fly in Sukhoi-30.

