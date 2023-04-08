हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
President Droupadi Murmu flies in Sukhoi fighter jet on Assam tour today
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 08, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
President Draupadi Murmu will be on a tour of Assam today amid China's new stand on Arunachal Pradesh. Will fly in Sukhoi-30 from Tezpur Air Force Station today.
×
