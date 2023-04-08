videoDetails

President Droupadi Murmu flies in Sukhoi fighter jet on Assam tour today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

President Draupadi Murmu will be on a tour of Assam today amid China's new stand on Arunachal Pradesh. Will fly in Sukhoi-30 from Tezpur Air Force Station today.