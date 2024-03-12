NewsVideos
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
DNA: Asif Ali Zardari has decided to formally recognize his daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari as the First Lady of the country. Usually the title of First Lady is given only to the wife of the President. But this will be the first time in Pakistan that the daughter of a President will be given this post.

