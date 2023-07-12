trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634331
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on July 11 said that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has nothing to do with the GST Law. He added that notification to bring GSTN information under PMLA will empower agencies with more information on tax evasion.
