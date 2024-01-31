trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716013
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Parliament Before budget session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
The Parliament's budget session has commenced today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament before the start of the budget session. The PM began his speech with a greeting of "Ram-Ram" and concluded by wishing everyone "Ram-Ram." He also gave advice to the members of Parliament to avoid disruptions.

