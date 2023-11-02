trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683312
Prime Minister Modi launches huge attack on Arvind Kejriwal during Chhattisgarh Rally

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Every political party is making tremendous preparations for the upcoming elections. Due to this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kankar in Chhattisgarh today. After reaching Kankar, PM Modi attacked the opposition and said, 'They are not worried about the poor, they are worried that if the poor get a house, they will cheer for Modi'.
