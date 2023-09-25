trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666960
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress,says, 'deliberately kept the country poor'

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
PM Modi Bhopal Speech: PM Modi said that the youth have seen Madhya Pradesh as a leading wheat producing state. The youth have seen Madhya Pradesh as an emerging center of education. The coming elections are very important. It has to be kept in mind that the path of development made by the people of MP should not go off the road. Congress got a chance in Rajasthan, there only Congress brought ruin. The coming few years are very important for development in Madhya Pradesh. This is the time to make India Madhya Pradesh developed Madhya Pradesh developed India.
