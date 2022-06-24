Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vanijya Bhawan, launches NIRYAT portal in New Delhi

Vanijya Bhawan will serve as an integrated and modern office complex for the Department of Commerce, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and will bring benefits for those associated with trade, commerce and MSME sector

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:00 AM IST

