Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 21 thousand votes

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: In the trends, PM Modi surprised from Varanasi seat. According to the official trends of the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 243 seats. Congress is leading on 94 seats. Samajwadi Party is leading on 33 seats and Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News.