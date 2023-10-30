trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681936
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
PM Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day tour of Gujarat. During this time he has reached Banaskantha and visited the temple of Amba Ji and offered prayers.
Follow Us

All Videos

S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
Play Icon5:43
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
Play Icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon5:6
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas

Trending Videos

S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
play icon5:43
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
play icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
play icon5:6
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
play icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
play icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
pm modi gujarat visit today,PM Modi Gujarat visit,pm modi gujarat visit schedule,Modi Gujarat visit,modi in gujarat,modi in gujarat today live,Modi Gujarat,PM,PM in Gujarat,pm in gujarat today,pm modi at banaskantha,narendra modi banaskantha,modi banaskantha,modi at ambaji,modi ambaji temple,modi ambaji,pm modi ambaji,narendra modi ambaji,pm modi ambaji temple,pm modi ambaji temple breaking news,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,