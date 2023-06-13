NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister's attack on Lalu Yadav - Land was written for government job

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
PM Modi on Lalu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely targeted Lalu Yadav. He said that earlier a Railway Minister had got the land of farmers written for government jobs, in which the CBI is probing.

All Videos

Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
6:55
Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
6:56
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal

Trending Videos

6:55
Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
6:56
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
PM Modi,PM Modi news,modi on lalu yadav,Rate card for job,Corruption in Railway jobs,Breaking News,PM Modi,pm modi on lalu yadav,Lalu Yadav,Breaking News,Modi news,Corruption in Railway jobs,Cash for jon,land Registry for job,sarkari naukri,har pad ke Rate card hai,lalu yadav hindi news,Hindi News,Safai karmi job,Nurce ji job,Driver job,lalu yadav hindi news,Ex Railway minister Lalu yadav,Parivarvadi party,Bihar news,RJD,RJD News,PM मोदी ने लालू प्रसाद यादव पर साधा निशाना,