Prior to anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War, US President Joe Biden pays a surprise visit to Kyiv

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Prior to anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War, US President Joe Biden pays a surprise visit to Kyiv US President Joe Biden paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit took place just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.