trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699819
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Big news is coming out regarding the incident of parliament security Breach. The sixth accused in this case is Mahesh Kumawat. Mahesh was a resident of Nagaur, Rajasthan. Mahesh had arranged to stay in a hotel in Nagaur. When Lalit Jha ran away and reached Nagaur, Mahesh Kumawat had made him stay in the hotel.

All Videos

5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Play Icon5:38
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Play Icon4:48
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon8:1
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon3:6
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
Play Icon2:58
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested

Trending Videos

5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
play icon5:38
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
play icon4:48
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
play icon8:1
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
play icon3:6
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
play icon2:58
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
parliament security breach update,Parliament security breach,security breach in parliament today,lok sabha security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,lok sabha security breach today,parliament security breach video,parliament security security breach,Parliament security,Security breach,parliament security breach update live,Parliament Security Breach Updates LIVE,lok sabha security breach news today,