Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election: All parties are busy preparing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. For the first time, Priyanka Gandhi can also contest elections. Rahul Gandhi can contest elections from both Wayanad and Amethi seats. Priyanka Gandhi may contest elections from Rae Bareli. Approval may be given in Congress CEC meeting tomorrow. CEC meeting has been called to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

