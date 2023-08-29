trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655204
Priyanka Gandhi News: Congress made a plan to contest Priyanka Gandhi's election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP-led alliance NDA and the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Engaged in full force. Meanwhile, big news related to politics has come out from UP. Congress's homework has started regarding Priyanka Gandhi's election in UP. The Congress state leadership is doing homework for Priyanka Gandhi on five seats in the state. In this, Phulpur has been placed first, Prayagraj second and Varanasi third.
