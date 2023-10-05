trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671223
Priyanka Gandhi raises questions on ED's action

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's big statement has come out regarding the arrest of Sanjay Singh in the liquor policy scam. Priyanka Gandhi has cornered the BJP and said, 'Why doesn't ED take action where there is a BJP government?'
AAP protests outside BJP office in Delhi
play icon5:16
AAP protests outside BJP office in Delhi
PM Modi Rajasthan Visit: Where is the red diary that PM Modi mentioned in Jodhpur?
play icon4:17
PM Modi Rajasthan Visit: Where is the red diary that PM Modi mentioned in Jodhpur?
Watch exclusive visuals of PM Modi Jodhpur Rally
play icon0:42
Watch exclusive visuals of PM Modi Jodhpur Rally
'Not A Single Penny Found Ever...': Atishi Takes A Dig At BJP After ED Action On Sanjay Singh
play icon2:26
'Not A Single Penny Found Ever...': Atishi Takes A Dig At BJP After ED Action On Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party protests in Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh
play icon3:0
Aam Aadmi Party protests in Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh

