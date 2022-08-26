Prophet remark row: Security tightened at Charminar in Hyderabad

Police tightened security at Charminar in Hyderabad on August 26. Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed in the Charminar and Laxminarayan temple area. Security was beefed up in order to maintain law and order after protests against the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh. T Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Police tightened security at Charminar in Hyderabad on August 26. Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed in the Charminar and Laxminarayan temple area. Security was beefed up in order to maintain law and order after protests against the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh. T Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet.