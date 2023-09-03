trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657310
Protesters in Jalna demand resignation of Deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
In Jalna, the protesters intensified the demonstration. Meanwhile, the protesters demanded the resignation of the Deputy CM. During this, people were seen demonstrating with posters in hand and women with bangles in hand in Mumbai's Dadar.
