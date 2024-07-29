Advertisement
Protests erupt over Delhi coaching accident

Sonam|Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
UPSC Aspirants Death Update: Old Rajinder Nagar Accident - The fight over the coaching centre accident in Delhi has now reached from the streets to the House. BJP has fiercely attacked the Aam Aadmi Party in this matter. BJP councillors in MCD climbed on the speaker's seat in the House. BJP councillors climbed on the chairs and raised slogans against AAP. BJP workers protested against the Delhi government in Karol Bagh. BJP held the Aam Aadmi Party responsible for the accident in Delhi.

