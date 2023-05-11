हिन्दी
PTI Supporters Cheer As Supreme Court Orders To Release Imran Khan
Updated:
May 11, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Massed outside former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Lahore residence, supporters cheered on news Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered his release on Thursday (May 11).
