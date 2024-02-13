trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720874
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
In the early hours of Tuesday, a stationary railway coach parked at the washing yard of Pune Railway Station caught fire. Unfortunately, the coach was completely gutted, and two adjacent coaches suffered damage from the intense blaze. Swift action by emergency responders helped contain the situation.

