Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives open challenge to Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are going to contest elections together in Delhi but in Punjab, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is openly challenging Congress. Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fiercely targeted the Congress party and its leaders during the discussion on the Governor's address in the Assembly. During this period, Rahul Gandhi was also his target. During this period he made many allegations against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to speak during the budget session, Rahul Gandhi was roaming in the forests of Chhattisgarh. Don't know what kind of journey this is. Not only this, Bhagwant Mann also took a dig at AAP for asking for some seats in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Not only this, Bhagwant Mann handed over the lock and key to the Assembly Speaker and said that he should lock the opposition inside the House so that they do not come out. Be able to get out.