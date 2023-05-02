videoDetails

Punjab: Government offices to open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from today, officials reach on time

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Punjab government has decided to change the timings of the government offices from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm. These revised timings have come into force on May 2. The government officials in Amritsar reached their offices on time. “As summer is approaching, public finds it difficult to reach government offices in the afternoon. But now, public will get its work done in a timely manner and return home on time. We were ordered to ensure that every official reach office on time. If the public wants to visit Sewa Kendras, the timings are 9 am to 5 pm. But for all the other government offices, the timings are 7:30 am to 2:00 pm.” “I have reached the office on time as new orders have been issued by the government. The new timings are from 7:30 am to 2 pm. Actions would be taken against those who fail to reach on time. The timings would remain in force till July 15. As electricity demand increases in Punjab in this season, this decision has been taken. This is a good decision and it will surely save a lot of electricity.”