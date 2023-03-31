हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Punjab Police detains Joga Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 31, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Punjab Police is continuously searching for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, Amritpal's close aide Joga Singh from Ludhiana has been taken into custody.
×
All Videos
16:45
Stone Pelting witnessed today in many areas
2:45
Pakistan में अचानक उतरा एक विमान, अब होगा बवाल
11:52
Know situation after Stone Pelting Incident in Shivpur's Howrah
4:36
Stone Pelting witnessed on the second day in Bengal's Howrah
4:53
Arvind Kejriwal holds a press conference on Delhi COVID Situation
Trending Videos
16:45
Stone Pelting witnessed today in many areas
2:45
Pakistan में अचानक उतरा एक विमान, अब होगा बवाल
11:52
Know situation after Stone Pelting Incident in Shivpur's Howrah
4:36
Stone Pelting witnessed on the second day in Bengal's Howrah
4:53
Arvind Kejriwal holds a press conference on Delhi COVID Situation
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh search,amritpal singh search operation,amritpal singh hoshiarpur,amritpal singh in hoshiarpur,amritpal singh drone,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal hoshiarpur,Hoshiarpur news,hoshiarpur amritpal news,hoshiarpur search operation,hoshiarpur punjab police,punjab police search operation,punjab police search,punjab police drone,punjab police drone search operation,drone search,