Punjab: Police recovered a 30 to 40-year-old bomb in Pathankot

The police in Punjab recovered a 30 to 40-years-old bomb at a garbage dump site on August 24 in Pathankot. The police reached at the spot after the Station House Officer (SHO) received the information regarding the bomb.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
