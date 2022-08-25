Punjab: Police recovered a 30 to 40-year-old bomb in Pathankot
The police in Punjab recovered a 30 to 40-years-old bomb at a garbage dump site on August 24 in Pathankot. The police reached at the spot after the Station House Officer (SHO) received the information regarding the bomb.
The police in Punjab recovered a 30 to 40-years-old bomb at a garbage dump site on August 24 in Pathankot. The police reached at the spot after the Station House Officer (SHO) received the information regarding the bomb.