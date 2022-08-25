Punjab: Police recovered a 30 to 40-year-old bomb in Pathankot

The police in Punjab recovered a 30 to 40-years-old bomb at a garbage dump site on August 24 in Pathankot. The police reached at the spot after the Station House Officer (SHO) received the information regarding the bomb.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

