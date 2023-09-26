trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667517
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges "Political Pressure" To Resolve Viral Video Controversy

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
A couple from Punjab who went viral for selling 'kulhad pizza' today claimed they were facing political pressure to settle a case over a controversial video allegedly featuring them in a compromising position.
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
play icon4:11
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
play icon6:2
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
play icon3:33
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
play icon1:18
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue

