Purification by Hindu Federation for Muslims forcibly entering Trimbakeshwar Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

On May 13, some Muslim youths forcibly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik and tried to offer a green sheet. Purification will be done regarding this today. Know in detail in this report what will happen in the temple.