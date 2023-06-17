NewsVideos
Purola Breaking: Big twist in Love Jihad case, Saint Swami Darshan Bharti threatened to beheaded

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
There has been a big twist in the love jihad case with a minor girl in Purola, Uttarkashi. Now Saint Swami Darshan Bharti has been threatened with beheading.It is being told that the unknown accused tied paper to the stone and threatened to behead him. Earlier, after the threat of Hindus from the areaThe news of exodus of Muslim families was coming.

