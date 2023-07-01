trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629176
Putin remembers Modi after Wagner rebellion!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Russian President Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi. There has been a conversation between the two leaders about the Ukraine war. This is the first conversation between the two after Wagner's rebellion.
