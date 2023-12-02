trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694259
QATAR Breaking: Navy Chief's statement on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
QATAR Breaking: Big news is coming on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar. The Navy Chief said that we are trying to bring lakh Indians from Qatar. The government is trying every way to bring them. Let us tell you that 9 Indians working in a company in Oman have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar.
Trending Videos

