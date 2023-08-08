trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646116
Raghav Chadha accused of forgery inside Parliament, Amit Shah expresses displeasure

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha's trouble has increased on the proposal to send the Delhi Service Bill to the Select Committee. Five MPs have filed a breach of privilege complaint for wrongly using their names. After this, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha has ordered an inquiry.

