Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha Wednesday took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress party for supporting the Centre on Delhi services bill and said they were “compelled” to do so. “Kuch to majburiya rahi hogi, yuhin nahi koi bewafa hota, ji karta hai ki bahut sach kahu, kya kare hausla nahi hota…(There must have been some compulsion, people don't turn unfaithful for no reason),"

Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
play icon2:7
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
play icon7:14
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

