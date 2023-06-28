NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders on June 28 at AICC office. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting. The meeting is being held to discuss the roadmap for upcoming Assembly elections.

