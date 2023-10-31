trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682368
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Adani issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his anger at PM Modi in the press conference. He said that PM Modi's soul is in Adani. The power is in someone else's hands, the agriculture sector is in the hands of Adani, the infrastructure is in their hands. The country's property is being sold.
