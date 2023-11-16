trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688659
NewsVideos
videoDetails

RAHUL GANDHI Breaking: Rahul Gandhi claims to form Congress government in Rajasthan

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
RAHUL GANDHI Breaking: Ashok Gelhot-Rahul Gandhi has given a big statement on Pilot. He said that everyone is one in Congress. Congress government will be formed again. On the question of the reporter, Rahul said that Gehlot is not seen with Rahul, he is with us... and we will sweep Rajasthan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi
Play Icon14:22
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case
Play Icon3:39
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?
Play Icon8:42
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Play Icon14:3
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Jai Shankar on Canada: Jaishankar's big statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder
Play Icon2:40
Jai Shankar on Canada: Jaishankar's big statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi
play icon14:22
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case
play icon3:39
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?
play icon8:42
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
play icon14:3
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Jai Shankar on Canada: Jaishankar's big statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder
play icon2:40
Jai Shankar on Canada: Jaishankar's big statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder
Rajasthan Elections 2023,Ashok Gehlot,Sachin Pilot,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,rahul gandhi breaking,big statement on Pilot,Rahul gandhi news,Ashok Gehlot,Sachin Pilot,rajasthan congress news,Sachin Pilot news,ashok gehlot news,Rajasthan,Rajasthan news,rajasthan news in hindi,rajasthan news in hindi today,rajasthan congress in news,bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra in rajasthan,bharat jodo yatra in rajasthan congress,sachin pilot rahul gandhi,ashok gehlot rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi over rajasthan crisis,Indore news in Hindi,Latest Indore News in Hindi,Indore Hindi Samachar rajasthan,