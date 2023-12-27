trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703183
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi has met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi is seen meeting the wrestlers. Let us tell you that the wrestlers are angry with the government in the wrestling association dispute case. When Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award, Sakshi Malik had announced her retirement from wrestling. The Sports Ministry had earlier suspended the Indian Wrestling Association.

