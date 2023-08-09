trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi can speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
The discussion on the no-confidence motion will continue in the Lok Sabha for the second day today. According to information received from sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can speak on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon.

All Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days

Trending Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,no confidence motion rahul gandhi,no confidence motion by rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion,avishvas prastav,lok sabha avishwas prastav,lok sabha no confidence motion,अविश्वास प्रस्ताव,अविश्वास प्रस्ताव क्या होता है,अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लोकसभा,pm modi vs rahul,narendra modi vs rahul gandhi lok sabha,opposition vs bjp,monsoon session of parliament 2023,Parliament monsoon session,Zee News,breaking,