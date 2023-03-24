NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction

|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The announcement comes a day after a court in Surat sentenced him to two years in the case filed against him over his remarks. Let's take a look at the battle that lies next for Gandhi post-disqualification.

