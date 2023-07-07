trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632084
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Shock to Rahul Gandhi from Gujarat HC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Verdict On Rahul Gandhi's Request In Defamation Case Gujarat HC LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's two-year sentence in the Modi surname case will remain intact. The Gujarat High Court has dismissed his review petition.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects in Chhattisgarh
play icon3:30
PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects in Chhattisgarh
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon3:16
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects in Chhattisgarh
play icon3:30
PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects in Chhattisgarh
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon3:16
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
Modi surname case,modi surname defimation case,modi surname,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,modi surname defamation case,Gujarat High Court,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Defamation case,rahul gandhi modi surname case,rahul gandhi on modi surname case,rahul gandhi modi surname,rahul gandhi modi surname defamation case,PM Modi,Modi surname remark,modi surname case update,Purnesh Modi,defamation case against rahul gandhi,modi surname case against rahul,Zee News,