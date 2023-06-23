NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Patna All Party Meeting Press Conference: The meeting of the opposition in Patna is over. After which Nitish Kumar, the convenor of the opposition, has held a joint press conference with the prominent leaders of all the parties. After finishing his talk, Nitish Kumar urged Rahul Gandhi to say something to the media, but Rahul Gandhi refused. Watch video.

