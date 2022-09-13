NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi: India has many critical goals to achieve yet

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on day 6 on September 12 on its Kerala leg. While addressing a rally on the sixth day, party leader Rahul Gandhi said that the many critical goals that India needs to achieve cannot be accomplished if the nation is divided. “Some people have asked about the need for 'Bharat Jodo'. India has many critical goals to achieve... we've to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's not easy; can't be possible if India is divided, angry, full of hatred for itself,” he said.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
