'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on domestic politics whenever he goes out of the country and that taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest.

