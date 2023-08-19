trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650781
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul's big attack on BJP-RSS, RSS people take decisions in the ministry

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul Gandhi has made a big attack on BJP-RSS, he said that the ministers in the BJP government do not take decisions, the RSS people posted in these ministries take decisions in the ministry. Rahul further said that BJP is deploying RSS people in all important institutions of the country.
