Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Wayanad seat in Kerala. Meanwhile, it is now being discussed that Congress can give ticket to Rahul Gandhi on Amethi seat of UP also. This means that once again Rahul Vs Smriti can be seen in Amethi.

All Videos

Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
Play Icon18:03
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
Play Icon23:50
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
Play Icon15:06
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
Play Icon08:29
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
Play Icon01:59
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir

Trending Videos

Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
play icon18:3
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
play icon23:50
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
play icon15:6
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
play icon8:29
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
play icon1:59
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir