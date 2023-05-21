NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi makes a big statement over new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, 'The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister!'

All Videos

IAF Grounds Entire Fleet Of MiG-21 Fighter Jets Pending Investigations Into Recent Crash
1:35
IAF Grounds Entire Fleet Of MiG-21 Fighter Jets Pending Investigations Into Recent Crash
I won't contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored: Mehbooba Mufti
0:29
I won't contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored: Mehbooba Mufti
Quad Summit: PM Modi meets Joe Biden
11:38
Quad Summit: PM Modi meets Joe Biden
IPL 2023 Playoffs: How Can RCB, MI And RR Qualify in the Playoffs? | Zee News English
2:9
IPL 2023 Playoffs: How Can RCB, MI And RR Qualify in the Playoffs? | Zee News English
Politics intensifies on inauguration of New Parliament House
2:31
Politics intensifies on inauguration of New Parliament House

Trending Videos

1:35
IAF Grounds Entire Fleet Of MiG-21 Fighter Jets Pending Investigations Into Recent Crash
0:29
I won't contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored: Mehbooba Mufti
11:38
Quad Summit: PM Modi meets Joe Biden
2:9
IPL 2023 Playoffs: How Can RCB, MI And RR Qualify in the Playoffs? | Zee News English
2:31
Politics intensifies on inauguration of New Parliament House
PM Modi,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi speech,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul gandhi on modi speech in parliament,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,rahul gandhi today video,rahul gandhi latest video,rahul gandhi in parliament,modi on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi Vs PM Modi,rahul gandhi latest speech,Rahul Gandhi in London,