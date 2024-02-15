trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721643
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on BJP over Electoral Bond Ban

Updated: Feb 15, 2024
Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi: Supreme Court has banned electoral bonds. Rahul Gandhi has attacked Modi government and BJP over ban of electoral bonds. Rahul Gandhi has written in a social media post that another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you. BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribe and commission. Today this matter has been confirmed.

